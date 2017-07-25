Jose Mourinho praises Arsenal board for Arsene Wenger treatment

Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho has heaped praise on the Arsenal board after they backed manager Arsene Wenger with a new contract this summer.

The long-standing coach received calls to step down following an average Premier League stint but the FA Cup final triumph over Chelsea was sufficient to reward him with a two-year contract.



In an interview quoted by The Telegraph, Mourinho admits that Arsenal were the third most successful club in the Premier League as they managed to clinch silverware - unlike the likes of Liverpool and Manchester City.



He said: "I think after the champions Chelsea, Manchester United is the second club that we can say was most successful last season and Arsenal the third, for me that's absolutely clear."



Tottenham Hotspur, Liverpool and Manchester City all finished in the Champions League places last term, and the Special One has taken a dig at them following their trophyless campaigns.



"To finish second, third or fourth [in the Premier League] is like finishing first, second, third of the losers because there is only one winner. Arsenal won a competition, we won two-and-a-half, I like to say, so the other clubs won nothing so they have to improve," he added.



Mourinho had his rivalry with Wenger over the years, but he has still praised the Gunners decision as job security is something which every manager would prefer.



Arsenal have won three FA Cups in the last four seasons under Wenger, but they are still on the hunt for their first Premier League crown since 2004.

