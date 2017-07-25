Manchester United receive injury boost ahead of Barcelona game

Manchester United will have the services of midfielder Juan Mata when they take on Barcelona in their final pre-season game of their United States tour on Wednesday.





The Red Devils have enjoyed a 100 percent record in their recent friendlies after having beaten the likes of LA Galaxy, Real Salt Lake, Manchester City and most recently Real Madrid - on penalties.



Mata sustained an ankle injury in United's second game against Real Salt Lake, but he is now available for selection following his return to normal training, as reported by the club's website.



Manchester United end their trip with a game at the FedEx stadium, in Landover, Maryland, where they face off against a star-studded Barcelona squad including Lionel Messi and Neymar.



Jose Mourinho has integrated summer signings Romelu Lukaku and Victor Lindelof into his pre-season plans, but he is said to want at least two more signings before next month's transfer deadline.



Ivan Perisic is the top priority to bolster the forward ranks but United are nowhere close to matching Inter Milan's valuation of £48m.





