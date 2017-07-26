Watford after Valencia defender?

Watford are reportedly looking into the prospect of signing Tunisian defender Aymen Abdennour from Valencia this summer.

The 27-year-old had been linked with a switch to Newcastle United earlier in the summer following a frustrating campaign with Los Che, where he was limited to just 13 league starts.



Rafael Benitez's side have, however, not extended their initial interest, and according to Sky Sports News, the Hornets are prepared to step in for his signature.



The Hornets have recruited two midfielders in Will Hughes and Nathaniel Chalobah under the guidance of Marco Silva, and the emphasis is now on bolstering the backline ahead of the new season.



Watford have managed to make bright starts in each of their last two seasons, but they have a tendency of losing the plot in the second half of the campaign, which Silva will seek to avoid.



Abdennour will be allowed to leave Valencia at the right price this summer after having failed to settle following his move from AS Monaco in 2015.

