Van Dijk still expects to join Liverpool

Southampton defender Virgil van Dijk is reportedly keen on pushing a move to Liverpool before the end of the summer transfer window.

The Netherlands international missed the second half of last season through injury, but he still managed 21 appearances for the South Coast outfit.



Van Dijk had been strongly tipped to join the Reds earlier this summer, but the Merseyside outfit ended their interest after the Saints complained to the Premier League over an illegal approach.



The centre-back has since been training alongside with the Saints, and manager Manuel Pellegrino left him out of the club's pre-season tour as he is not in the right frame of mind.



According to Sky Sport News, the £60m-rated defender is keen on sealing a move to Anfield this summer despite the additional interest from Manchester City and Chelsea.



However, the Reds have yet to revive their pursuit following their formal apology, and they do not want to spoil their relationship with the Saints.



Liverpool have pursued the likes of Adam Lallana, Dejan Lovren, Nathaniel Clyne and Sadio Mane from their Premier League counterparts in recent years.

