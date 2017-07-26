Pep Guardiola refuses to rule out Mbappe move

Manchester City Pep Guardiola has remained coy on the club's pursuit of Kylian Mbappe although he admits that Real Madrid have the advantage in the race.





The France international stood out with his performances for Monaco last season as he guided the club to their first league triumph since 2000.



Mbappe ended the campaign with 26 goals across all competitions, but most of them came in the second half of the season where he earned the confidence of Leonardo Jardim.



The 18-year-old has been linked with both Real Madrid and Manchester City in recent weeks, and Pep admits that 'anything can happen' before the close of the transfer window.



"The player is still at Monaco - still on that team," Guardiola said in a press conference, via ESPN. "Anything can happen - we are still looking at a lot of other players, but he is still on that team.



"Madrid doesn't have more than Manchester City has. There's a lot of teams that are playing in the Champions League that are in the Premier League."



The Citizens have already signed two players in Bernardo Silva and Benjamin Mendy from the Principality club, and Guardiola appears to have his sights on Mbappe, who could cost a world-record fee.



Real Madrid were recently said to have finalised a £161m move with Monaco for Mbappe, but this was soon dismissed by the French champions, via Sky Sports.

