Liverpool star keen on Juventus switch

Liverpool midfielder Emre Can has expressed his desire to join Serie A champions Juventus in this summer's transfer window.

The Germany international has been reluctant to pen terms over a fresh contract at Anfield, and this has intensified interest from the Old Lady.



According to transfermarketweb, the versatile midfielder has agreed terms with the Turin giants, and the move could be finalised in the coming days.



Reds boss Jurgen Klopp had previously cited that Can would stay put at Anfield, but the club are now prepared to accept a fee of around £30.4m from Juventus to sanction his sale.



The sum gained is likely to be used to push through a move for RB Leipzig's Naby Keita, who is set to cost a club-record fee in excess of £75m.



Can endured a mixed campaign with Liverpool last term, but he put up a string of impressive performances during the backend of the season - including the stunning overhead kick which clinched the winner against Watford.

