Brendan Rodgers: No offers for Moussa Dembele

Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers has admitted that the club have received no formal offers for French striker Moussa Dembele .





The France Under-21 international enjoyed a top campaign with the Hoops last term as he bagged 32 goals in 39 appearances across all competitions.



As a result of his form, he has already attracted Premier League interest from Arsenal, while French club Marseille were alleged to have begun talks with Celtic for his services.



In a report covered by Sky Sports News, Rodgers insists that there has been no formal interest from his suitors, and he more or less expects Dembele to remain at Parkhead for the summer.



"Moussa has been linked with 10 clubs. There's nothing in it from our perspective. There's no rush from Moussa. He loves being here. He knows he is in an incredible environment where he can learn and improve," he said.



Dembele has featured for France at every youth level, and he could make his senior debut for Les Bleus next season with Didier Deschamps having handed him his maiden call-up earlier in May.

