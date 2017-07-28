Dalbert close to joining Inter Milan after being dropped during pre-season

Dalbert is reportedly close to joining the Italian giants after spending most of his pre-season on the bench.

Juventus were thought to have signed the Brazilian full-back after fellow Brazilian left-back Alex Sandro was the subject of bids from Chelsea. However, since the interests from the Blues died down, Juventus have also cooled their stance on bringing Dalbert to Turin.



This has led to interest from Inter Milan, who are keen on matching up with their rivals AC Milan in the transfer market and look set to sign Dalbert after the Brazilian was left on the bench for most of their pre-season matches.



According to TuttoSport, Nice's manager Lucien Favre's decision to start Malang Sarr, a centre-back, at left-back instead of Dalbert was intentional and an indication that they are ready to sell him.



His performances in training and in the matches that he played were also described by the club as "disappointing". Nice are open to selling despite Favre previously saying he does not want to sell anymore players after losing Paul Baysse, Ricardo Pereira, and Younès Belhanda.



However, Nice president Jean-Pierre Rivere has admitted that the club needs to sell at least two players to fund more signings. Speaking to Football London, he said: "There should be three or four more arrivals and two departures."



The two departures will very likely be the aforementioned Dalbert and Jean-Michael Seri who looks set to join Arsenal.

