Tottenham outcast eyed as Van Dijk replacement

Southampton have reportedly earmarked Tottenham Hotspur centre-back Kevin Wimmer as their prime target, should they lose Virgil van Dijk this summer.

Van Dijk was recently left out of the Saints' pre-season tour with manager Mauricio Pellegrino admitting that the Dutchman is not in the right frame of mind.



The Saints have affirmed that Van Dijk is not for sale this summer, but they are still looking at a possible replacement in case he does leave.



According to The Mail, the South Coast side could revive their interest in Wimmer, who has previously highlighted desire to pursue regular first-team football.



The Austrian is said to favour a stay in the Premier League, and a fee of around £20m could be sufficient to do business with Tottenham Hotspur.



Wimmer joined the north London giants from German club Koln in the summer of 2015, and he has since managed just 13 starts in the Premier League.



Southampton have been fairly quiet in the transfer window with just one signing in defender Jan Bednarek from Lech Poznan.

