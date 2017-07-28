Liverpool set to finally end their pursuit of Naby Keita
Liverpool will not be coming back with a third offer for the Guinea midfielder as Jurgen Klopp is ready to move on and start planning for the new season without Keita.
The Reds lodged a second bid of £66 million two weeks ago but was immediately turned down by Bundesliga side RB Leipzig who will not sell unless their asking price of close to £80 million is met.
According to the Liverpool Echo, Jurgen Klopp met with Liverpool's Sporting Director Michael Edwards to talk about whether or not to lodge a third bid for Keita and have reached a conclusion to end their pursuit in the Guinea international.
It was also reported that Liverpool will return for Keita at the end of next season as the player will have a release clause priced at £48 million.
Liverpool could turn their attention to Ivan Rakitic. Barcelona wants to use the Croatian midfielder in a player-plus-cash deal for Coutinho. Klopp could be tempted to engage in this deal as a replacement target for Keita.
Moreover, the stellar performances of Ben Woodburn and Georginio Wijnaldum have convinced Klopp that his midfield is already well-equipped ahead of the new season and that he can do away with Naby Keita.
