EPL trio interested in Everton forward

Burnley, Brighton & Hove Albion and Newcastle United are all interested in signing Everton outcast Oumar Niasse this summer.

The Senegal international struggled to make a single appearance under Ronald Koeman last season, and he was loaned out to Hull City in the second half of the campaign.



Niasse managed four goals and an assist in 17 top-flight appearances for the Tigers, but he was unable to prevent them from being relegated.



According to The Sun, the 27-year-old is attracting interest from the likes of Burnley, Brighton and Newcastle United with the Toffees prepared to offload his services this summer.



Burnley are weighing up a bid for Niasse with Andre Gray yet to extend his contract beyond 2018, while Newcastle and Brighton are looking for quality additions following their promotion.



Everton have recruited the likes of Sandro Ramirez and Wayne Rooney to overcome the absence of Romelu Lukaku, and there appears no place for Niasse despite his impressive spell at the KCOM Stadium last term.

