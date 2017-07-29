Everton set to compete with Arsenal and Tottenham for Jean Seri

Everton are ready to compete with London rivals Arsenal and Tottenham for the signature of Nice midfielder Jean Seri as a deal for Swansea's Gylfi Sigurdsson looks set to fall through.

The race for Jean Seri has heated up again in the past few weeks after Nice president Jean-Pierre Rivere admitted that the club needed to sell up to two more players to facilitate the signing of at least four players.



Nice manager Lucien Favre previously mentioned that the departures of Paul Baysse, Ricardo Pereira, and Younès Belhanda meant that he did not want to sell anymore players. However, it is now because of that same situation that Nice needs to sell players in order to recruit more for the start of the new Ligue 1 season.



That has led to speculation about Jean Seri, who is a hot property in Europe after a stellar season where he made 2,733 passes last season, more than any other player in Ligue 1, created 74 chances, assisted nine times and scored seven goals.



Arsenal were thought to be the likeliest destination as the Gunners almost signed him last month. However, Tottenham have since entered the fray and Everton are also ready to compete for his signature.



A deal for Gylfi Sigurdsson looks less and less likely with Swansea holding out for £50 million for the Icelandic international. Everton failed with a bid of £40 million and are unwilling to go any higher. If the Swans refuse to lower their asking price, Everton will lodge a £35 million instead for Seri, which would be higher than what Arsenal and Spurs are willing to pay.

