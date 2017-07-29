Man City ready bumper package for Alexis Sanchez

Manchester City are prepared to offer a bumper wage package to Alexis Sanchez , should he push through a move from the Emirates this summer. The Chile international has less than a year left on his current Arsenal contract.





Sanchez, 28, recently popped up with a picture on Instagram where he is suggested that he is sick - just two days prior to his return to Arsenal.



According to The Mail, the Chilean could be pushing for a move away from the Emirates despite Arsene Wenger's reluctance to sell his star performer.



Wenger has repeatedly iterated that the Gunners could risk Sanchez for the final year of his contract with the hope of extending contractual terms.



However, their chances look bleaker than ever with the Citizens prepared to make him the Premier League's highest earner on a £320,000 a week package.



Arsenal have tried to negotiate a significant increase on Sanchez's £140,000 a week salary, but his desire to play in the Champions League has stalled talks altogether.



Sanchez is due to return to Gunners' training on Sunday, but it is unsure whether he will show his presence after revealing that he has fallen ill.

