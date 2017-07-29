Negredo set for third spell in England

Swansea City and Leeds United will battle for the signing of former Manchester City striker Alvaro Negredo . Leeds are hoping that despite not being able to offer Premier League football that they will be able to make the Spanish striker their tenth signing of the summer.





Negredo spent last season on loan with Middlesbrough, before returning to parent club Valencia following 'Boro's relegation to the Championship. The Mirror reports today that both Swansea and Leeds are willing to pay the £6.4 million that the La Liga side want for the 31-year-old.



Swansea City were able to avoid relegation last season and manager Paul Clement is hoping to push further up the table in the coming campaign. They believe that Negredo's experience would help to provide a new attacking threat at the Liberty Stadium, particularly if fellow Spanish striker Fernando Llorente was to leave.



Leeds United are one of a growing number of high profile teams to play their football in The Championship. In what has always been a tightly contested division, it is becoming more apparent that teams will have to spend big money and add top level experience if they are to win promotion.



Negredo would certainly provide that, having represented the likes of Manchester City, Sevilla and Valencia. Whilst Negredo would prefer to be playing in the top flight of English football, it is believed that he is willing to listen to Leeds United's offer before he makes any decisions about his future.





