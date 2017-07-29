Liverpool end interest in Naby Keita?
Liverpool have decided to end their pursuit of RB Leipzig's Naby Keita for this summer's transfer window.
The Merseyside giants have had two bids worth £57m and £66m turned down for the Guinea international, and it had been suggested that the club could plan a fresh approach for his services.
However, according to The Liverpool Echo, the Reds have dropped their interest altogether with Leipzig reluctant to place a price on their midfielder. Instead, they will return for Keita in a year's time when they will have the option of triggering the £48m release clause in his contract.
The failure to sign Keita will come as a huge blow for the Reds, who have previously cooled their interest in Southampton defender Virgil van Dijk.
Earlier in June, Liverpool were keen on securing a club-record deal for Van Dijk, but they were forced to drop their pursuit after Southampton lodged an official complaint to the Premier League over an illegal approach.
Liverpool news
Liverpool end interest in Naby Keita?
West Ham will refuse any Liverpool Lanzini approach
Southampton news
Van Dijk to return to Southampton squad
Tottenham outcast eyed as Van Dijk replacement