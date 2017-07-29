Arsenal handed Mbappe boost after Zidane confirms Real Madrid will not be signing more players

Despite letting a few players go this summer, Zinedine Zidane has confirmed that Real Madrid will not be signing more players this summer, which would imply that Kylian Mbappe will not be moving to the Bernabeu.

Real Madrid have let a considerable number of players leave this summer including Fábio Coentrão, Pepe, Burgui, Diego Llorente, Mariano Díaz, James Rodríguez, Danilo and Álvaro Morata.



They have recruited only two players in the form of Theo Hernández and Dani Ceballos, something that has shocked many as Real Madrid are known engage in their infamous Galactico policy.



However, Zidane has revealed he is fully satisfied with his team and that Real Madrid will not be signing any more players this summer, according to Spanish news outlet Marca.



Speaking in a pre-season conference in Miami, Zidane was asked if he would be happy without any more new signings, to which he responded: "Yes, I am very happy. We have the best, we have won trophies and what we want this season is the same. The squad is very good and I do not want changes."



This will come as a boost for Arsenal in the race for Monaco's wonderkid Mbappe. Arsene Wenger has previously stated that he can offer Mbappe consistent playing time that Madrid cannot, something extremely important for a young player. Monaco also ruled out selling Mbappe to PSG as they don't want to work with a direct competitor, leaving Arsenal in pole position to sign the 19-year-old.

