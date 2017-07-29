Barcelona already preparing offer for Antoine Griezmann to replace Neymar

Barcelona manager Ernesto Valverde is already preparing for life after Neymar at the Camp Nou and is readying a bid for Atletico Madrid's star man Antoine Griezmann .

Neymar has been rumoured to move to French club Paris Saint-Germain for two weeks and the move seems to be edging closer to completion. Neymar recently had a training ground bust-up with Barcelona new boy Nelson Semedo before canceling an event with Chinese travel company Ctrip. They later cited "transfer business" as Neymar's official reason for cancelling the event.



Barcelona players are also unsure of the future of Neymar and Luis Suarez even said in an interview last night that the Barcelona players can only support the Brazilian in his decision now.



According to Spanish news outlet Don Balon, Ernesto Valverde is already preparing for life after Neymar and is set to lodge a bid for Antoine Griezmann.



The Frenchman was previously linked with Manchester United but he committed his future to the club after Atletico failed in their appeal for their transfer ban, which runs until January 2018.



However, with Barcelona in dire need of a top quality player to replace Neymar, they might break the bank for Griezmann which could see Atletico give in and sell their prized asset.

