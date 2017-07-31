Mesut Ozil emerges as potential Barcelona target

Arsenal midfielder Mesut Ozil has emerged as a potential option for Barcelona, should Neymar make his way to Paris Saint-Germain this summer.

The Germany international has less than a year left on his present deal, but the Gunners are hopeful of striking an extension with the attacker during the 2017/18 season.



Neymar is apparently on the cusp of sealing a world-record £195m to Paris Saint-Germain, and his departure will intensify Barcelona's interest in the transfer window.



Liverpool's Philippe Coutinho is regarded as the prime target to bolster their attack, but the Catalan giants do not hold much of an advantage in their pursuit, with the Brazilian still having five years on his Reds contract.



As a result, Ozil has been identified as a suitable target for the club with Ernesto Valverde hoping to tempt Arsenal with a £53m bid this summer, Don Balon claims.



Ozil has previously featured for arch-rivals Real Madrid, but Barcelona are not taking this into context with their forward line in need of reinforcement upon Neymar's departure.



The World Cup winner had been the subject of strong criticism during the course of the previous campaign, but he still managed a tally of eight goals and nine assists in the top-flight.

