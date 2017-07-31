Chelsea to meet Bayern Munich's Sanches demands?

Premier League holders Chelsea are reportedly looking to beat AC Milan in the pursuit of Bayern Munich midfielder Renato Sanches .

The Portugal international excelled during Bayern's 3-2 friendly win over Chelsea last week, and his performance has captured the attention of Blues boss Antonio Conte.



Bayern Munich have opened up the possibility of loaning out their midfielder for the campaign, and according to Corriere dello Sport, the Blues have signalled their attention to match the player's demands.



Cash-rich AC Milan have already failed with an attempt to sign the Euro 2016 star on a permanent basis, and they are expected to come up with a €10m loan offer, as per Sky Italia.



The Blues have given permission to Nemanja Matic to seal his move to Manchester United this summer, and this leaves a potential void to fill with Tiemoue Bakayoko sidelined until September through injury.



Cesc Fabregas and N'Golo Kante are expected to take up the central midfield duties starting from this weekend's Community Shield game, and Conte will hope that the pair remains unscathed until he sorts out the potential midfield crisis.

