Former Gunner attracting Bolton Wanderers interest?

Championship club Bolton Wanderers are weighing up a contract offer for Julio Baptista , who has previously featured for the likes of Sevilla, Arsenal and Real Madrid in his career.

The 35-year-old is available on a free following his release from MLS club Orlando City, and he recently represented Brazil in the inaugural Star Sixes tournament in London.



According to The Sun, the Trotters are eyeing an ambitious attempt to sign the veteran, who spent a year-long loan with Arsenal during the 2006/07 season.



The Brazil international managed just three goals in 24 top-flight appearances for the Gunners but he made an impact in the League Cup where he netted six times including four in the 6-3 win over Liverpool.



Phil Parkinson's side will be making their Championship comeback this term after they clinch automatic promotion from League One on the first time of asking.



Bolton Wanderers have not spent any transfer fees this summer after having recruited six players on a Bosman while Adam Armstrong has arrived on a six-month loan from Newcastle United.

