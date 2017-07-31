Jose Mourinho to wait on Gareth Bale transfer

Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho has reportedly held the club's pursuit of Gareth Bale until the end of the 2017/18 season.

The Wales international is facing an uncertain future at Real Madrid with the club's hierarchy keen on clinching a world-record deal for Monaco's Kylian Mbappe.



A recent report from The Sun suggested that Mourinho could lodge a £90m bid to sign the former Tottenham man, who has been constantly linked with a move to Old Trafford.



However, according to The Express, the Special One has shelved his transfer plans for the summer with Inter Milan's Ivan Perisic being the club's main target for the transfer window.



Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane has insisted that he is comfortable with his current squad, but he could entertain the prospect of selling Bale, should Mbappe arrive at the Bernabeu in the near future.



Bale managed just 27 appearances for the La Liga holders last term with a series of injuries hampering his gametime. As a result, he found himself behind Isco in the pecking order during the final weeks of the season.

