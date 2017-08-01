Kelechi Iheanacho to undergo Leicester medical

Kelechi Iheanacho will have a series of medical tests with Leicester City today ahead of his £25m move from the Etihad Stadium. The 20-year-old's exit was confirmed by Pep Guardiola earlier last month, and he is now on the cusp of joining the Foxes.





Iheanacho struggled for playing time during the course of the previous campaign with winter signing Gabriel pushing him further down the pecking order. The Nigerian managed just five starts in the Premier League last term while he garnered just over 500 minutes of first-team football across all competitions.



According to The Telegraph, the Foxes will wrap up the player's signing in the next 24 hours with the player due to complete his necessary formalities.Leicester are expected to pay up a fee of around £25m for the highly-rated striker, but City will have a buy-back clause which they could activate in the future.



Iheanacho has notched 21 goals in 64 outings for the Mancunian giants since making his debut under Manuel Pellegrini in the 2015-16 season. The young marksman could be in line to make his official debut for Leicester City when they take on Arsenal in the Premier League opener next Friday.

