Marouane Fellaini to assess Manchester United future?

Belgium international Marouane Fellaini will reportedly evaluate his Manchester United position in the first half of the season before pushing for a potential winter exit.





The 29-year-old was recently alleged to have agreed terms over a summer switch to Galatasaray, but Jose Mourinho dismissed the speculation by insisting that the midfielder has 'no chance' of leaving Old Trafford.



United have since recruited Nemanja Matic from Chelsea for a £40m fee, and this is likely to reduce Fellaini's gametime over the course of next season.



According to The Mail, the Belgian could remain at United for the summer, with a view to negotiating a pre-contract with a foreign club in January.



The former Evertonian will be entering the final six months in the New Year, and this would allow him to negotiate a potential free transfer next summer, whilst also helping out United through the 2017/18 season.



Fellaini has notched 18 goals in 133 appearances in all competitions since his move from Merseyside in the summer of 2013.

