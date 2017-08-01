Inter Milan continue summer spending spree with signing of Matias Vecino

Inter Milan have completed the signing of Matias Vecino from Fiorentina for a reported fee of €24 million.

Inter have been trying to catch up to their rivals AC Milan's transfer activities with a summer spending spree of their own. Having already bought Milan Skriniar, Facundo Colidio, and Borja Valero, Inter have now completed the signing of Fiorentina midfielder Marias Vecino for €24 million.



Vecino proved to be a defensive rock for Fiorentina last season as he sat in front of the back four. He had an 88 percent pass accuracy while creating 37 chances and having an average of two defensive actions per game. Tottenham were previously believed to be interested in the 25-year-old as a replacement for Eric Dier amidst reports linking the Englishman to Manchester United.



The news was announced on Inter Milan's official club website. In Vecino's first interview, the Uruguayan international said: "This is a very special day, as it means a lot to arrive at a club like Inter. Coming to a club like Inter certainly means something important. I have been in Italy for a few years now, but I think I can give more and will try to do that at Inter."



Vecino joins former teammate Valero, who also moved from Fiorentina at the end of last season for a fee of €7 million.

