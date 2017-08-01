Hatem Ben Arfa set to reject Fenerbahce move

Despite being told by PSG that he has no future at the club and is free to leave this summer, Ben Arfa has rejected a proposed move to Turkish side Fenerbahce and intends to fight for his place at the Paris club.

Ben Arfa had a horrible season at PSG, failing to score even one goal in his 23 appearances in Ligue 1. The midfielder only managed to score four goals in 33 appearances in all competitions, with all of them coming in the French Cup.



This had led to PSG coach Unai Emery telling the player he has no future at the club and that he is free to go. Ben Arfa was reportedly scheduled to meet representatives from Turkish giants Fenerbahce in Istanbul. However, Turkish news outlet Fanatik has reported that Ben Arfa is set to reject the move in favour of staying in PSG.



PSG are trying to make space for the possible arrival of Neymar from Barcelona while Fenerbahce have already sold midfielder Simon Kjaer to Sevilla to accommodate Ben Arfa. The Frenchman was expected to receive a three-year contract with an annual salary of €5 million.



However, Ben Arfa, who joined PSG from Nice last season, wants to remain at the club to fight for his place. The 30-year-old is confident that he will be able to vastly improve on his performances and force his way back into the first team. Should Ben Arfa fail to break into the team, he will likely look to move to Italian sides Roma or AC Milan in the January transfer window.

