Chelsea eyeing move for Leicester City midfielder

Premier League holders Chelsea are looking into a deal for Leicester City Danny Drinkwater as they look to shore up their midfield further this summer.





The England international played an influential role in the Foxes' Premier League triumph during the 2015/16 season, and he has since attracted interest from several top-flight clubs.



According to Sky Sports, the Blues are looking to extend their spending spree for the summer with Drinkwater emerging as the latest target for their transfer shortlist.



Chelsea had begun their transfer window in slow fashion with a Bosman move for Willy Caballero, but they have since recruited the likes of Antonio Rudiger, Tiemoue Bakayoko and Alvaro Morata for a combined fee in excess of £130m.



With Nemanja Matic having left for Manchester United, the Blues potentially find themselves short in the midfield with Bakayoko sidelined for the opening month of the campaign.



Cesc Fabregas and N'Golo Kante are currently the only fit midfielders at Stamford Bridge with Ruben Loftus-Cheek having joined Crystal Palace on loan while Nathaniel Chalobah was sold to Watford.



Despite the speculation, Leicester are unlikely to offload the former Manchester United graduate with his existing deal lasting until the summer of 2021.



Drinkwater has managed 218 appearances across all competitions for Leicester since arriving from Old Trafford in January 2012.

