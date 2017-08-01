Jesus Navas completes return to Sevilla

The Spaniard completed a move back to his old club as a free agent after being released by Manchester City at the end of last season.

Navas joined Manchester City in the summer of 2013 for £15 million and went on to make 183 appearances, scoring eight goals and adding a further 27 assists. He also won the Premier League title with City in 2014 along with two League Cups in 2014 and 2016.



The 31-year-old found opportunities hard to come by last season as City boss Pep Guardiola opted to use Leroy Sane and Raheem Sterling on the wings instead. Navas' lack of goals was always something that worked against him and the club eventually released him at the end of last season.



Navas has now returned back to his boyhood club Sevilla, whom he made his senior debut for as an 18-year-old back in 2003.



Sevilla announced the news on their club's official website in a statement that read: "Sevilla FC have reached an agreement with Jesús Navas, with the player signing a deal on Tuesday keeping him at the club for the next four seasons. He will be presented on Wednesday in front of the media at 20:00, following which he will walk out onto the pitch of the Sánchez-Pizjuán at 20:30 to be presented in front of the fans."



Navas joins fellow Spaniard Nolito, who also moved from Manchester City in a £7.9 million deal.

