Liverpool not keen on player-plus-cash deal for Coutinho

Premier League giants Liverpool are unlikely to entertain the prospect of selling Philippe Coutinho to Barcelona in a deal involving players from the Camp Nou outfit.

Ernesto Valverde's side have been heavily tipped to pursue a move for the Brazil international, who inked a fresh five-and-a-half-year contract at Anfield in January.

Liverpool have already turned down a bid worth £72m for their star performer this summer (Sport), and there had been a suggestion that Barca could offer one of Rafinha or Andre Gomes in a proposed deal for Coutinho.

However, according to The Liverpool Echo, the Reds are not interested in player-plus-cash deals for the attacker, and they have told Barcelona to save their energy trying to pursue the 25-year-old.

Jurgen Klopp has constantly iterated that Coutinho is not for sale this summer, and the club's hierarchy hold a similar stance despite the improved £89m offer planned by the Catalan giants.

Coutinho notched 13 goals and six assists in the top-flight last term as Liverpool finished in the top-four for the first time since the 2013/14 campaign, where they ran runners-up to Manchester City.