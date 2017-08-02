Swansea City manager Paul Clement admits Sigurdsson is close to leaving the club

Paul Clement has gone on record to say that Gylfi Sigurdsson 's move to Everton could be completed before the weekend.





Sigurdsson was widely expected to join the Toffees last month but the deal was delayed after Swansea rejected bids of £35 million and £40 million, instead demanding £50 million for the Icelandic international.



Everton were believed to be reluctant to meet that asking price initially, but are now willing to meet Swansea's valuation as manager Ronald Koeman wants to tie up a deal as fast as possible with the Premier League season commencing in two weeks' time.



Swansea manager Paul Clement has now come on record to confirm those reports. Speaking to reporters after the Swans' kit unveiling at the Liberty Stadium, Clement was quoted by Wales Online as saying: "He [Sigurdsson] will not play against Sampdoria on Saturday. Talks are still going on and hopefully, we are going to get some news in the next couple of days."



"The deal needs to be the best for all parties involved, we have got a very, very important season coming up."



Clement also hinted at a possible player-plus-cash deal, a possibility that Everton will surely explore given that their previous summer spendings might make it hard for the club to meet Swansea's £50 million asking price. Wales Online reported that Everton will offer £40 million and right-back, Callum Connolly.



"Assuming it is the right player coming our way and it is someone we are interested in and fills a need in our squad. Those deals will always have potential. I hope it is done today, either way, whether that is selling or not, but we need a quick resolution to the situation."

