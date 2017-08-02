Lionel Messi posts farewell message to Neymar as Brazilian inches closer to PSG

Lionel Messi has all but confirmed Neymar's departure from Barcelona after posting a farewell message to the Brazilian on his official Instagram account.

Neymar's transfer saga has been one of many twists and turns but it finally looks like it might be coming to an end after Lionel Messi confirmed Neymar will be leaving the Camp Nou in a dedication post on Instagram.



The post read: "It was an enormous pleasure to have shared these years with you Neymar, friend. I wish you a lot of luck in the next stage of your life. See you and I love you."



Neymar later replied to the post, saying "Thank you, brother. I will miss you!" to further confirm the move.



This exchange comes after Barcelona officials released a statement earlier in the day confirming Neymar's decision to leave. They were quoted by The Telegraph as saying: "The player Neymar Jr, accompanied by his father and agent, has informed FC Barcelona this morning of his decision to leave the club in a meeting held at the club’s offices. The player remains under contract at FC Barcelona but with temporary permission to not take part in training sessions."



While the destination was not revealed, it is extremely clear that the Brazilian will be headed to Paris Saint Germain. The French club is likely to trigger Neymar's €222 million release clause before officially signing the 25-year-old.



Neymar leaves one of the most potent tridents in the history of the game made famous by the acronym "MSN", which contained Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez. The trio scored 364 goals in the last four years.

