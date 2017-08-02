David Ospina confirms he will stay at Arsenal

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger received a boost after goalkeeper David Ospina confirmed that he will be staying at the Emirates for the upcoming season.

The Colombian international was Arsenal's goalkeeper in the Champions League last season, with Petr Cech standing between the sticks in the Premier League. He made eight appearances in Europe's elite competition, keeping two clean sheets and making 25 saves and had a perfect average claim success rate of 100 percent.



Ospina flirted with the idea of leaving Arsenal early on in the transfer window as Wojciech Szczesny, who was loaned out to Roma for the entire season, was expected to come back. However, the Pole has since completed his much-desired move to Italian champions Juventus, where he is expected to be the heir to Gianluigi Buffon.



This gave Ospina the confidence that he would not be further down the pecking order and confirmed his decision to remain at Arsenal. In an interview with Spanish newspaper AS, Ospina was quoted saying: "I have a contract here, I'm happy and I'm going to fight to the end. I want to continue and win a job. That's what I'm working for, I've been working for three years and now I'm waiting for the opportunity."



This will come as a relief for Arsene Wenger with the only other goalkeeper at the club being Emiliano Martinez.

