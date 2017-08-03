Alvaro Negredo seals Besiktas move

Spain international Alvaro Negredo has secured his move to Turkish giants Besiktas from Valencia on a three-year contract.

The 31-year-old spent the previous campaign on loan with Middlesbrough in the Premier League where he notched nine goals in 33 outings.



Despite his efforts, Boro were relegated back to the Championship without a fight, and he has been linked with the likes of Swansea City and Leed United thereafter.



Besiktas have been making the moves this summer with the Bosman signing of Pepe, and Negredo is the latest to join the Istanbul club, who are preparing for another season in the Champions League.



Sevilla had recently posted a video of Jesus Navas being kidnapped back to the Estadio Ramon, and Besiktas did something much worse with a conversation involving Ricardo Quaresma and Pepe.



Negredo managed 18 goals during his time at the Mestalla, and he has now joined an ambitious club, who are hoping to progress beyond the group stages of the Champions League next term.

