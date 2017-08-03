Arsenal boss reiterates decision to keep Alexis Sanchez

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger has insisted that Alexis Sanchez will respect his decision to keep him and honour the final year of his Gunners contract.

The Chile international returned to first-team training earlier on Tuesday after he was offered an extended two-day rest because of flu.



Sanchez has been continuously linked with a move to Manchester City this summer but Wenger is unconcerned by the speculation as he looks into the Community Shield game versus Chelsea this weekend.



"He is focused. My decision is clear - he will stay and he will respect that. It's as simple as that," he is quoted as saying by Sky Sports.



Sanchez has spent just two days in full training with his fellow teammates, and when asked about his participation at Wembley, Wenger added: "He needs to work on his fitness, but once he's in the game he's sharp and looks like he's never been away. He's over the flu, and that was never a problem for us."



A recent report covered by Don Balon has suggested that Barcelona could lodge an attempt for Sanchez but Wenger remains adamant that the Chilean is not for sale - regardless of foreign club interest.



Meanwhile, Wenger gave an injury update ahead of the Blues' clash with Mesut Ozil and Aaron Ramsey expected to feature despite sitting out the open training session on Thursday.

