Koeman wants Sigurdsson deal completed this week

Everton are hoping to complete the record signing of Swansea City and Iceland star Gylfi Sigurdsson this week, which could see the midfielder join The Toffees in a £50 million deal.

Ronald Koeman has made the signing of Sigurdsson a priority this week, having completed a number of impressive acquisitions already this summer. The Times reports that Koeman is confident that talks are progressing well and hopes to have him available for the opening day of the Premier League season next weekend.



Whilst it appears that Swansea City may have to come to terms with losing their star player, they have refused to let him go without a fight. Both Everton and Leicester City expressed an interest in Sigurdsson early on in the transfer window, but Swansea have refused to budge on their valuation of the dead ball specialist.



If a deal is to be completed in the coming days, it is expected that Everton will have to agree to pay a £50 million fee, plus add ons based on future performances.



Whilst it is good business by Swansea to get such a large fee for Sigurdsson, their delaying of the sale will leave them very little time to sign an appropriate replacement in time for the new season.

