Real Madrid, Barcelona concerned by Mbappe's injury

Spanish giants Real Madrid and Barcelona are reportedly waiting for the tests on Kylian Mbappe 's knee after he suffered an injury during Monaco's opening league game against Toulouse.





The French champions came twice from behind against Toulouse to clinch a 3-2 victory in the Ligue 1 opener on Friday night.



While the club got their campaign off to the perfect start, there was a low point in the game after Mbappe seemed to twist his knee badly for which he was substituted in the 74th minute.



According to Calciomercato, the La Liga pair are eagerly waiting for the physical condition of the attacker with Monaco yet to provide any update.



Both clubs have identified Mbappe as the perfect fit to bolster their squad this month, and any significant injury could force them to look elsewhere.



Real Madrid are said to have earmarked Mbappe as a potential replacement for Gareth Bale in a deal which could cost over £160m.



On the other hand, Barcelona could equally compete for the Frenchman's signature after the £200m sum gained from the world-record transfer of Neymar to Paris Saint-Germain.

