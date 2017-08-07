Former Spurs midfielder in advanced talks with Barcelona

Barcelona's transfer activity has sprung into life in recent days and their interest in former Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Paulinho is now edging closer to sealing a deal to take the Brazilian to Nou Camp.





Paulinho struggled to establish himself in the Premier League, but since joining Chinese Super League side Guangzhou Evergrande he has rejuvenated his career.



La Liga giants Barcelona have been heavily linked with Paulinho in the last few weeks and now Catalan outlet Sport explains that talks between the two parties are "very, very advanced."



Ernesto Valverde is keen to make a mark on his new Barcelona team and has identified the centre of midfield as a position that he needs to strengthen as he aims to win the La Liga title during his first season in charge at the club.



Jean-Michael Seri is also a target for Valverde, with Liverpool's Philippe Coutinho reportedly the club's first choice replacement for the outgoing superstar, Neymar.



Whilst Barcelona are certain to be competitive, we could begin to witness a new look identity for the famous Catalan side over the next couple of seasons.

