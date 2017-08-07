Wenger says more Arsenal players will leave

Speaking in the aftermath of Arsenal's FA Community Shield victory against Chelsea on Sunday, Arsene Wenger revealed that more players will be on their way out of The Emirates in the near future.





Wojciech Szczesny, Emi Martinez and Yaya Sanogo have so far secured moves away from The Gunners, but the French manager, who was entrusted with a new two-year contract recently, explained that the squad is currently too big.



When questioned about any outgoing players, Wenger didn't name any specific players, but spoke about how it is important to get the correct balance when it comes to competition for places.



Wenger said "Too much competition for places is detrimental, but not enough competition for places is detrimental as well” reports the Telegraph, suggesting that the club are actively looking to move players on.



Alexis Sanchez has been heavily linked with an Arsenal exit for a while now, but he is one player that the club see as having a vital role to play in the coming season.



Olivier Giroud and Danny Welbeck have both been reported targets for Everton in recent days, whilst Jack Wilshere and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain have also had their futures brought into question.



Facebook: /Eyefootball



Twitter: @EyeFootballMatt

