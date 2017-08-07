Klopp ready to accept defeat in van Dijk chase

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp is ready to accept missing out on Southampton's Virgil van Dijk and begin the Premier League season with the four centre backs that he currently has.





Virgil van Dijk has been one of the most wanted players in the Premier League during this transfer window. Liverpool have been desperate to take him to Anfield and fees in the region of £50 million have been discussed in relation to the Dutch defender.



The player has been training on his own recently in an attempt to force a move away from the club, but despite this, Southampton remain reluctant to see another big name player leave their club.



If van Dijk does leave Southampton, it may not necessarily be to Liverpool. Chelsea have been linked with the 26-year-old for some time now and according to recent reports, they are ready to step up their interest and make an official bid shortly.



Whilst Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp remains keen on signing van Dijk, he now admits that the chances of the signing being completed are reducing.



The Mirror reports that Klopp said on the matter “We cannot force things and we would never get a ­centre-back just because someone is available." He also added that whilst van Dijk is still a target, “We have four ­centre-backs. I don’t think we need more."



Liverpool's central defensive options currently include Dejan Lovren, Joel Matip, Joe Gomez and Ragnar Klavan. Following some questionable performances, many have suggested that Liverpool must make new defensive signings if they are to challenge seriously in the Premier League. They have signed left back Andrew Robertson, but apart from that, it appears that Jurgen Klopp is willing to give his current defenders another chance to prove themselves.



