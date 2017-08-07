Manchester United target Barcelona star

Although they have spent big money recently, Manchester United have only made three signings so far this summer. Their outspoken manager expressed how much improvement was required if they were to regain their position at the top of the Premier League and now they are showing serious interest in an experienced Barcelona midfielder.





As just one of their many youth products, Sergi Roberto has been on the scene at Barcelona for quite some time now. Able to play numerous positions across the midfield, the 25-year-old could become a valuable squad member for any side throughout the intensity of a top flight campaign.



Roberto currently has a £36 million release clause in his Barcelona contract, which Manchester United are willing to match, according to The Sun. However, a deal will not be straight forward, with both Chelsea and Monaco also interested in the Spaniard.



Whilst it wouldn't be as high profile, the departure of Sergi Roberto would be another Barcelona first team player to leave the Nou Camp in the space of a week, following the huge Neymar to Paris Saint-Germain deal.



The financial side of things would not be an issue for them, but Barcelona will have to spend quickly and wisely if they are to create a squad that is prepared to battle Real Madrid once again in La Liga.







