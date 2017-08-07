Brighton make record signing

Premier League new boys Brighton and Hove Albion have broken their transfer record by signing PSV Eindhoven midfielder Davy Propper on a four-year contract for a fee believed to be in the region of £6 million.





This is not the first time that The Seagulls have broken their transfer record this summer, with goalkeeper Mathew Ryan holding that spot for a short while after signing from Valencia for £5 million.



Propper has been capped by The Netherlands a handful of times and leaves PSV having scored 16 goals in his 67 appearances for the Eredivisie giants.



Brighton manager Chris Hughton knows that avoiding relegation will be a difficult challenge for last season's Championship runners-up and he has looked to Europe to try and bring in the type of experience he needs for a lower price than he perhaps would if he bought in England.



Speaking about the arrival of the 25-year-old, the former Newcastle manager said "There is no doubting his pedigree, Davy has played a number of matches in the Champions League for PSV, as well as international football for the Netherlands."



Brighton kick off their Premier League on Saturday with a difficult opening fixture against Manchester City.





