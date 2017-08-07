Mourinho will fight for Bale

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho has said that he will "fight with other coaches" to complete the signing of Real Madrid and Wales star Gareth Bale if the La Liga champions confirm that he is available. Interestingly, the two sides meet tomorrow in the UEFA Super Cup, and Bale's future may be signified by whether or not he is in the squad.

Mourinho was speaking ahead of Tuesday's fixture when he was questioned about making an attempt to sign Gareth Bale. The self-proclaimed Special One said that if Bale plays in the meeting between the two sides it means that "he is in the plans of the coach and the club, and it is in his own plans and ambitions to stay there".



However, if Bale is left out of Zinedine Zidane's squad selection for the tie in Macedonia, Mourinho says that "If he is not in the club's plans and it is true that a player like Bale is at the departure gate, I will try to be there waiting for him at the other side."



Bale, who moved to Real Madrid for a then world record fee of £85 million in 2013, is under contract at the Bernabeu until 2022, but his future has been brought into question regularly in recent times, with Los Blancos stepping up their attempts to sign Monaco star, Kylian Mbappe.



After experiencing the likes of James Rodriguez and Alvaro Morata growing frustrated at a lack of football last season at Real Madrid, Zidane has told club bosses that he doesn't want four high profile strikers in his squad, suggesting that Bale will be the player sacrificed to accommodate Mbappe.



