Real Madrid forward wants Manchester United move

Wales international Gareth Bale has reportedly highlighted his intention to join Manchester United, should Real Madrid bring in a new forward during this summer's transfer window.

The European champions are currently negotiating a deal with AS Monaco for Kylian Mbappe, and his arrival could pave the way for the Welshman to make a Premier League return.



According to Don Balon, Bale has sent a Whatsapp message to his only Real Madrid friend Luka Modric where he revealed his desire to join Mourinho's United.



Both Real Madrid and Manchester United have not had the best of links since David de Gea's failed transfer in 2015, and the European champions would be more inclined to sell to a Premier League rival - just as they did with Alvaro Morata.



Morata joined Chelsea from Los Blancos for an initial fee of around £60m this summer, and the Blues could yet emerge as surprise contenders to sign Bale in a £90m deal, The Express claims.



Bale could potentially find himself competing with Isco for the right-wing spot on Tuesday after it was revealed that Cristiano Ronaldo has travelled with Real Madrid ahead of their European Super Cup clash against Manchester United in Skopje, Macedonia on Tuesday.

