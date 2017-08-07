Rafael Benitez confirms interest in Arsenal outcast

Newcastle United manager Rafael Benitez has confirmed that the club are looking into a proposed deal for Arsenal outcast Lucas Perez .

The 28-year-old is expected to leave the Emirates during the summer transfer window with manager Arsene Wenger recently admitting that the player wants regular first-team football.



Perez managed just 11 Premier League outings last season, and he failed to make an appearance following the Gunners' shift to the 3-4-2-1 formation.



In the aftermath of the Magpies' 2-0 friendly win over Verona, Benitez admitted that he is a fond admirer of the Gunners forward while hinting that he could lodge an attempt for the attacker.



"I like the player because I have good friends in A Coruna," he told reporters h/t The Mail. "I know that he did really well. He's come here and not played in many games, but I like the player.



"We know what we need and will try to do it until the end of the transfer window. We are now trying to work in different directions at the time."



Fenerbahce and former club Deportivo La Coruna have already made contact with the north London giants, but neither appear keen on matching the Gunners' £13.4m valuation.



Arsenal bought Perez for a £17.1m sum from Deportivo last summer, and Wenger would be inclined to loaning the player, should the club fail to receive a suitable offer for his sale.

