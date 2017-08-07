Coutinho to follow Neymar to PSG?

French heavyweights Paris Saint-Germain could continue their summer spending spree with a move for one of Philippe Coutinho or Kylian Mbappe this summer.





Les Parisiens have already made the highlight signing of the transfer window after having recruited Neymar from Barcelona for a world-record fee of £198m.



According to Le Parisien, Unai Emery's side are not done yet for the summer with Liverpool's Philippe Coutinho and AS Monaco's Kylian Mbappe on their radar.



Coutinho has a close relationship with Neymar in the Brazilian setup, but Paris Saint-Germain could still find it hard to negotiate a deal with Barcelona also on the hunt for his services.



Meanwhile, Mbappe is also on their wish list prior to this month's deadline, but it is yet to be seen whether Monaco would offload their marksman to a direct league rival.



Paris Saint-Germain have failed to progress beyond the quarter-final stage of the Champions League in recent seasons, and the arrival of Neymar could encourage their semi-final prospects while seeking to reclaim the Ligue 1 title.

