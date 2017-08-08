Jonny Evans content at West Brom despite Leicester interest

West Bromwich Albion defender Jonny Evans has revealed that he is content with his stay at the Hawthorns despite reported interest from Leicester City earlier in the summer.

The Northern Irishman was the subject of a transfer bid from the Foxes in June, but the Baggies turned down their offer following the departure of long-term servant Jonas Olsson.



In a report covered by the Birmingham Mail, Evans insists that the Baggies informed him of the transfer interest, but also clarified that he would not be sold.



"The club made me aware of it as soon as it happened and they informed me that they weren't going to sell me. That was the position that was," he said.



Evans has since been offered the captain's armband previously worn by Fletcher, and he looks 'happy' with his role ahead of the Baggies' Premier League opener against Bournemouth.



The former Manchester United man was linked with a potential move to Arsenal last summer, but the Gunners fell short of the £25m asking price.

