Arsenal put Thomas Lemar pursuit on hold

Arsenal will reportedly stall on their pursuit of AS Monaco forward Thomas Lemar until they have cashed in on their fringe players.





Gunners boss Arsene Wenger has 32 players at his disposal in his first-team squad, and he is hoping to offload some of the deadwood before the close of the transfer window.



According to Sky Sports News, the north London outfit will not be making any moves in the transfer market until they manage to trim the size of the squad.



The Gunners have already failed with two bids of £30m and £40m respectively for Lemar this summer, and a fresh approach worth £45m could be sufficient to lure him to the Emirates.



The new Premier League cost control measures allow just a £7m increase in wages when compared to the previous campaign, and Arsenal are hoping to sell their out of favour players in order to lower their salary bill.



Kieran Gibbs, Lucas Perez, Calum Chambers, Carl Jenkinson and Mathieu Debuchy are among those tipped to leave the Emirates, while there could be a couple more surprises with Gabriel and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain also joining the list.

