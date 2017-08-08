Barcelona ace close to Galatasaray loan

Barcelona forward Arda Turan is reportedly close to sealing a season-long loan move to former club Galatasaray. The Turkish footballer has failed to make an impact during his two years with the Catalan giants, scoring just five goals in 36 La Liga appearances.





Earlier last month, a report from Haberturk suggested that Turan has agreed terms over a switch to Arsenal, but this was dismissed by the player's representatives who insisted that the 30-year-old would remain at Camp Nou.



However, according to Sporx, the former Turkey international is heading for a surprise return to Galatasaray where he began his professional career. The Istanbul giants have agreed to a £2.2m fee in order to take the experienced attacker on loan for the season.



Turan has played second fiddle to the likes of Neymar and Lionel Messi in recent seasons, and it appears that the departure of the former has done no good in cementing his position under Ernesto Valverde.



Premier League holders Chelsea were also credited with an interest in Turan earlier in the summer after he had bought a house near the Blues' Stamford Bridge stadium.

