Mohamed Elneny clarifies his Arsenal future

Egypt international Mohamed Elneny has stressed that he will be staying at Arsenal for the 2017/18 season despite interest from Premier League club Leicester City.

The Gunners accepted a bid worth £10m from the Foxes earlier last month (The Sun) but the player opted to snub negotiations with the former English champions.



Elneny was one of the top performers for Arsenal alongside Granit Xhaka and Sead Kolasinac in the Community Shield triumph over Chelsea, and he has now insisted that he will fight for his position at the Emirates.



“I am staying at Arsenal this season. There has been a lot of criticism recently, and I wanted to prove that I deserve to play for a big team like Arsenal. That was my best game for them," he is quoted as saying by The Sun.



Elneny joined the Gunners from Swiss giants Basel back in January 2016, and he was named the club's Player of the Month for March and April in the same year.



He has since been sparingly used in the starting lineup, but the short-term absence of Aaron Ramsey could help him gain valuable gametime in the opening weeks of the campaign.



Arsenal begin their Premier League season with a Friday night clash against Leicester City, and Elneny looks likely to start alongside Xhaka following his top performance last weekend.

