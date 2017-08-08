Philippe Coutinho won't push for Barcelona move

Brazilian playmaker Philippe Coutinho is content to stay put at Liverpool, should the Reds fail to agree on a transfer package with Barcelona.





The Catalan giants have failed with a £72m for the highly-rated attacker this summer with the Reds' hierarchy determined not to sell.



Ernesto Valverde's side recently oversaw the departure of Neymar to Paris Saint-Germain for a world-record sum of £198m, and they are now prepared to lodge a fresh £120m attempt to pursue Coutinho.



According to Sky Sports News, Coutinho has made his intention clear to join the Camp Nou outfit this summer, but he would only leave Liverpool if both clubs reached an amicable agreement.



Liverpool are already without Adam Lallana for at least three months with a thigh injury, and this will only strengthen their stance of keeping Coutinho unless Klopp has a suitable recruit on his mind.



Coutinho missed the final pre-season friendly against Athletic Bilbao with a back problem, but he is expected to be fit in time for the Premier League opener at Watford.

