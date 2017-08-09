Tottenham face Chelsea competition for Barkley

Tottenham Hotspur could reportedly fight it out with Chelsea to pursue the services of Everton midfielder Ross Barkley this summer.

The England international has been tipped to leave Goodison Park since the end of last season, and manager Ronald Koeman has confirmed that his Toffees career is over.



Barkley is currently recuperating from a surgery on a groin problem, but he is expected to be fit prior to the international break.



According to The Telegraph, both Spurs and Chelsea could vie for the 23-year-old midfielder who could cost half of his initial £50m valuation.



Spurs boss Mauricio Pochettino is eager to bring in a couple of quality signings to his ranks but Barkley's £100,000 a week wage demands remain a stumbling block for the north London club.



On the other hand, the Blues would comfortably match the player's salary, but there is no guarantee of regular playing time with the Antonio Conte preferring to stick with a settled lineup.



Barkley has been offered a wage package in excess of £100,000 a week at the Merseyside outfit, but he is determined to push for a move elsewhere after having entered the final year of his contract.

